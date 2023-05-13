Burnham-On-Sea’s Avenue Tennis Club has received a £45,000 grant funding boost this week towards a project to upgrade its floodlighting system.

The club has received the funding from the Hinkley Point Community Fund.

The grant to introduce a new LED alighting system represents around 80% of the total project cost, with the other 20% being met from club reserves.

Tim Seymour, Head Coach at the Avenue, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is fantastic news for the future of the club.”

”With the increasing cost of energy, running the floodlights at the club has become one of our biggest expenses.”

“Replacing the current lighting system with one powered by LEDs will save around 50-60% of the Club’s energy costs, a saving that will equate to around £4,500 – £5000 a year.”

“The reduction in the expenditure on energy will allow us to keep our membership rates affordable and additionally benefit other community users of the Club facilities.”

“The project will also help us ensure that we can move the Avenue further down the road to making the Club more environmentally sustainable for future generations.”

The Club installed 40 solar panels a number of years back that feed surplus energy back into the power grid.

Tim added that the club would like to extend their thanks to the Somerset Community Foundation for their help and support through the grants process and to the Awarding Committee for the grant.

“It will go a long way to ensuring future generations of tennis players can continue to play year around at the Avenue Tennis Club,” he added. “The installation of the new lights will take place later this Summer.”

The Avenue Tennis Club, located in The Grove, welcomes new members and further details about the club can be found on their website at www.avenuetennis.com.