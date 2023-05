The residents of Burnham and Highbridge Abbeyfield Society celebrated Somerset Day on Saturday (13th May) with a special afternoon of acitvities.

A spokeswoman says: “We all enjoyed a traditional game of skittles, cheese and cider tasting, a ploughman’s lunch, topped off with homemade Somerset apple cider cake and home made ice cream.”

“It was a well supported afternoon, by residents, families and friends – and of ourse the sunshine helped!”