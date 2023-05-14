A huge £8,000 has been raised for charity during a formal ball at the Batch Country Hotel in Lympsham.

The Aortic Centre Trust Grand Ball was organised last week by local resident Louise Medd whose son James Griffiths, 35, sadly died in 2017 as we reported here at the time after he experienced complications following a three-part heart operation. He suffered from Marfan’s syndrome, a disorder which causes heart defects and lens dislocation.

Those present at the well-supported fundraising ball enjoyed a formal dinner plus entertainment from Buster, a charity auction and music from Rock Choir and popular local party band Six Machine.

The Aortic Centre Trust was founded by a group of four Trustees comprising two aortic surgeons & two committed volunteers who have given generously of their own time for research and support.

“Diseases of the aorta cause 5,000 deaths per year in the UK. That compares with 11,000 deaths from prostate cancer and a similar number of deaths from breast cancer,” says a spokesperson.

“Aortic diseases are rarer than these common cancers but whereas everyone has heard about prostate & breast cancer, many people are blissfully unaware of the existence of their aorta. Elective planned surgery for aortic aneurysms carries a low risk with a very high success rate. By the time an aorta ruptures, the risk of death rises to greater than 50%.”

“The Aortic Centre Trust wants to change that and wants people who are at risk to be aware of the risk; and they want those who have aortic problems to get the treatment that they need before it becomes an emergency; and they want to help with research into better treatment and prevention.”

During the evening, Louise Medd said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that helped, attended and donated.”

Pictured: Top, Louise Medd with guest of honour Cardiac Consultant Jullien Gaer; Entertainment from ‘Rock Choir’ and the Weston Lions Club casino (Photos Mike Lang)