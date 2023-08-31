A new Burnham-On-Sea clothing bank is set to open this autumn to help local people who are struggling with the cost of living.

The new service is set to launch in October in the same building as Burnham and Highbridge’s Foodbank – at the Methodist Church in College Street.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, organisers Kim Chatwin and Emily Beaven, pictured, say the new facility is already receiving offers of donations of clothing from local people who are keen to help.

Emily adds: “With the cost of living crisis affecting many local people, we are launching this new service to help them over the autumn and winter, providing clothes that they may be unable to afford.”

“Many people already come here to use Burnham’s Foodbank and we know there’s a need for clothing as well, so having the Clothing Bank based here too is the ideal location.”

“The Clothing Bank will also be a great way to recycle unwanted clothes that may otherwise be thrown away – instead, they will help other local people.”

Kim adds that they hope to provide clothing for a variety of ages, from babies up to adults. “The Methodist Church has kindly provided us with a storage area which is being tailored for our needs. The clothing needs to be clean and of a good wearable standard and will then be provided free to those who have a local need.”

Kim adds that they have received many generous sponsorship offers from several local companies who are helping them set up the new service.

The service hopes to open on a weekly basis every Thursday from October 5th onwards. See the Rescued Recycled Reused Burnham and Highbridge Community Clothing Bank for more details.