PHOTOS: New Burnham-On-Sea Youth Cafe set to launch tomorrow

A new Youth Cafe is set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea town centre next week, offering young people a safe and welcoming space to meet, relax and take part in activities.

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church has announced that the cafe will open on Tuesday 6th January, running weekly from 7pm to 9pm for those aged 11 to 16.

The sessions will be led by Jacob Loveridge, the church’s Children and Youth Worker, pictured below, supported by a team of adult volunteers. Young people from across the community are invited to come along and get involved.

Jacob says the new cafe aims to give teenagers a supportive environment at a time when many are facing increasing pressures. It will also serve hot and cold drinks, milkshakes, burgers, toasties and snacks.

“Young people need safe spaces and the support of trusted adults and their peers,” he explained to Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The youth café will provide a haven for those who need help and support, with the option to join in a range of engaging activities during the evening.”

Minister Rob Howlett adds that social isolation among teenagers is becoming more common, often linked to reduced face‑to‑face contact and the pressures of social media.

“There are a growing number in our community who feel challenged by these pressures, and some are experiencing mental health struggles,” he said. “We hope this café will offer connection, support and a sense of belonging.”

The new initiative builds on the church’s existing programmes for children and young people, including Tiny Tots on Tuesday mornings and the Remix Kids Club for primary‑aged children on Thursdays after school.

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church, located in the heart of the town, also supports a range of community services.