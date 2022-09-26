Residents, businesses and other groups in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being asked to have their say on what the economic future holds for Somerset.

The Somerset Economic Futures project has been commissioned by Somerset County Council, Mendip District Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Somerset West and Taunton Council and South Somerset District Council.

A spokesperson says: “From April 2023, the five councils will be replaced by a new unitary Somerset Council and this engagement is seen as a key piece of work to develop evidence and insight into our economic future in advance of preparing an economic strategy for the new organisation.”

“Some of the key questions being asked include: What roles does Somerset play within the economy of the wider region and how? How might our county’s vulnerability to climate change affect its future economic development? How might its rural character affect how we promote social mobility? How might Somerset be impacted by social changes such as trends in homeworking?”

Cllr Val Keitch, Somerset County Council’s Lead Executive Member for Local Government Reorganisation, adds: “We believe it is critical that the way Somerset manages the challenges of today is informed by a sense of what we are trying to achieve longer term.”

“This is what Somerset Economic Futures is all about. There are no right or wrong answers, but every response will help us develop our future economic strategy. Please take part and help shape a successful Somerset for the future.”

A set of emerging scenarios, and the questions posed, are set out in the Somerset Economic Futures engagement document with feedback welcome until 31 October 2022.

Several consultation sessions are also being held – see Somerset Economic Futures.