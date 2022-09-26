Burnham-On-Sea Library

A drop-in session is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this week for the residents to meet with town councillors.

The session will be held on Thursday 29th September from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Burnham-On-Sea Library in Princess Street.

“At the last Town Council Meeting, it was agreed that a drop-in session would be arranged for residents to meet with some councillors to view the agenda and associated paperwork for the next Town Council meeting,” says a spokesperson.

“A drop-in session will be held this Thursday, 29th September at Burnham-On-Sea library for residents to meet with councillors. We look forward to seeing you there!”

 
