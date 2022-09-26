Music fans are being invited to Highbridge’s St John’s Church for a new series of monthly music jam and open mic sessions.

Blues in the Pews is a regular monthly event. The next sesisons will be held on 22nd October, 19th November and 17th December, taking place from 7.30pm-10pm.

Dates during 2023 will be 21st January, 25th February, 25th March, 22nd April, 21st May and 24th June.

Organiser Revd Martin Little says: “We had a fantastic run of ten Blues in the Pews sessions in the past last year, as well as some fantastic workshops and a musical masterclass.”

“All the feedback indicated that local people – both musicians and music fans – want to see Blues in the Pews continue for another year.”

“We are grateful to Seed Sedgemoor and the Town Council for their partial funding of these events, and are introducing a £5 door charge to help cover the rest of the costs. We hope you’ll agree it’s well worth it!”

Blues in the Pews is a monthly jam night and open mic for musicians of all ages and abilities, featuring a house band and a fully licensed bar. Under 18s are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

The first session after the summer break was held last weekend, as pictured here.