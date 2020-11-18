Two new Covid safety wardens may soon be seen on the streets of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The four district councils in Somerset – Sedgemoor, Mendip, Somerset West and Taunton and South Somerset – have appointed two additional Covid wardens who will help council staff ensure that residents and businesses are Covid-safe and also offer help and advice.

A spokeswoman says: “Based on geography and population centres, the wardens will be out and about across Somerset. They will be issued with the latest technology to help focus on the areas that need additional help and to keep in touch with other council staff.”

“They will be recognisable via their pale blue waterproof coats with COVID Warden clearly marked on the back and will carry masks and sanitizers to hand out if necessary.”

“The new, public-facing wardens will complement staff in the district councils already specifically tasked with Covid-safety duties.”

“Working behind the scenes, these teams are dedicated to keeping up with the latest Covid-19 related guidance, legislation and working practices, as well as responding to queries from businesses and members of the public across the District.”

“They will be providing advice and guidance in relation to pandemic related guidance and legislation including the Business & Planning Act 2020 and the most up to date version of the Health Protection Regulations.”