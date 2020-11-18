Four Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students from The King Alfred School Academy have achieved the prestigious Duke of Edinburgh gold award – just weeks after leaving the sixth form.

Catherine Tolley, Katie Bea Robinson, Lilly Keeley Watts and Amber Dinham are pictured here after finishing their final four-day expedition in the Brecon Beacons.

To achieve the award they had to complete several challenging tasks over four years with the Gold Award element taking two years.

They were unfazed by the Covid pandemic even though had it not been for the first lockdown, they would have completed their Gold award several months ago.

The students will be heading to Buckingham Palace to receive their awards in the New Year.

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are so proud of the students – The Duke of Edinburgh Gold award is a prestigious accolade.”

“The girls really worked very hard for their Awards and thoroughly deserve their day at Buckingham Palace.”

“In a difficult year these four have demonstrated fantastic character and determination.”

Pictured: (left to right) Catherine Tolley, Katie Bea Robinson, Lilly Keeley Watts and Amber Dinham