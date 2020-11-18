A five-branch estate agency firm with a branch in Burnham-On-Sea is the subject of a management buy out by two directors.

Westcoast Properties – with branches in Weston-Super-Mare, Burnham-On-Sea, Portishead, Nailsea and Patchway – was founded 25 years ago.

The new owners are Nicholas Webber and Lindsay Pickles. Webber started his agency career in 1993 and joined Westcoast in 2007; Pickles, an accountant, joined Westcoast in 2010 as company accounts manager.

Westcoast was established by Martin and Kay Crees in 1995; both are now retiring although Martin Crees will continue a link with the company as a consultant.

Webber says: “We obviously knew a while ago that Martin and Kay were hoping to retire, and they were keen for Lindsay and I to take the helm. Westcoast is super important to Martin. Having built the business from scratch, he feels immensely passionate about it and he wanted to retire knowing it was in safe hands.”

“Lindsay and I are honoured to have the opportunity to continue building on Martin’s legacy. We both know the business and its people extremely well. Our strengths complement each other although there is still a lot we can learn from each other, and with the offices in strong areas and performing well, it was an opportunity we just couldn’t decline!”

“Lindsay and I make a formidable partnership and with Martin and the fantastic team behind us, we are looking forward to a great future for Westcoast.”