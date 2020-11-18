Police and a Burnham-On-Sea fire crew were called to the town centre last night (Tuesday) follwing a blaze at the rear of a property.

Firefighters were called to Technical Street around 8.15pm and they used hose reel jets to bring the fire under control at the rear of the commercial properties.

A fire spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com that a quantity of “rubbish stored under a metal exterior staircase had been alight” and had been close to spreading to the building.

The fire spokesman added that the cause of the incident was “still to be determined”.

An ambulance was also called to check over several ‘shaken’ people who were understood to have not been seriously hurt.

Police were on scene and an investigation is underway – anyone with information should call Police on 101.