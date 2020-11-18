Police in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Armed Police were called to an incident in Highbridge on Tuesday evening (17th November) in which a man was arrested.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At approximately 11.40pm, we received a call regarding a confrontation at a multi-occupancy supported accommodation site in Sparks Way, Highbridge.”

“It was reported that one person had threatened another with a large knife.”

“Officers, included an armed unit, attended the property and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.”

“He remains in police custody. Enquiries are continuing.”

 

 
