These were the scenes in Highbridge this morning (Wednesday) when three fire engines were called to tackle a car fire in a carport that also damaged a home.

Crews were called to Dorset Close at 8.06am when it was reported the fire had spread from a vehicle towards the rear of the property and damaged a shed and the bikes inside.

Police were also called due to the cause of the blaze being unknown and being under investigation.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “One fire appliance from Burnham and two from Bridgwater were sent to a report of a car on fire in a car port at 8.06am.”

“On arrival crews confirmed that the vehicle was on fire inside the car port and that the fire was spreading towards the rear of the property.”

“The vehicle was 100% damaged by fire with 50% damage to the garage.”

“A shed containing bikes and other equipment was also 100% damaged by fire and a small cylinder was removed to open air.”

“To bring the blaze under control and extinguish it crews used six breathing apparatus, one safety jet, one attack jet, two hose reel jets and a thermal image camera.”

Anyone with information about the incident that could help the Police investigation should contact the Police on 101. No-one was hurt.