Two people will stand trial after they denied that they carried out a burglary and bank card frauds at shops in Highbridge.

Gary Horton, 41 of Sloway Lane, Highbridge and Maria Maidment, 49, of Honiton Road, Taunton appeared at North Somerset Magistrates court on Friday (November 13th).

They were charged with burglary and fraud offences following an investigation by Avon and Somerset Police’s ‘Operation Remedy’ team.

Horton was charged with one count of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation, relating to a dwelling burglary and subsequent bank card frauds in several Highbridge shops on September 30th. Horton was also charged with assaulting a police officer while in custody in Bridgwater on November 12th.

Maidment was charged with one count of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation in relation to the same incidents, as well as two counts of theft from a shop in Highbridge which occurred on October 8th and 11th.

The pair entered a not guilty plea to all charges except assaulting an emergency worker and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance at Taunton Crown Court on December 11th.