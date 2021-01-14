A new pedestrian crossing next to a Highbridge school is set to come into operation over the next fortnight.

The new crossing in Burnham Road next to Churchfield School, pictured here, is being completed by contractors.

A Somerset County Council spokesperson says: “Our teams have completed the groundwork and we are now liaising with utility companies to secure a date when they can complete the connection to the power supply so the crossing can become operational.”

“The plan is for the electricity supplier to connect 20 mph ‘when lights show’ advisory signs when they are on site.”

“We are hoping this can happen within the next two weeks subject the availability of the utility companies.”