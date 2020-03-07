A new restaurant specialising in desserts is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month.

‘Just Desserts’ will open its new premises at 14 College Street on March 16th and will specialise in Belgian waffles, American pancakes, crepes, cheesecakes, cakes and quality ice creams.

Owner Steve Woods told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We will be offering a wide range of desserts for all tastes.”

“We will have the best choice of ice creams in the area – 32 mouth-watering flavours in total! They range from traditional flavours like strawberry and clotted vanilla cream to Banoffee, Nutella and Baileys.”

“All our food is sourced locally and will be freshly prepared here in Burnham. It’s something new for the town and we will look forward to welcoming customers.”

Burnham Chamber of Trade has welcomed the news with a spokesman adding: “It’s great to see this new business intending to open soon in Burnham town centre. It will be a valuable, tasty addition!”

The premises was formerly home to the Britannia Building Society and Co-operative Bank, as reported here.

The new business can also be followed on Facebook here and on Instagram.