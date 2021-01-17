A new large vaccination centre for Somerset is set to open on Monday January 18th as part of a wave of ‘large’ vaccination centres opening across the country.

The new large vaccination site at Taunton racecourse will open seven days a week from 8am – 8pm to offer the COVID-19 jab to people across Somerset, supporting the accelerated roll out of the local vaccination programme.

The racecourse will be providing vaccines for people in the highest priority groups including the over-80s and health and care staff.

Health and care organisations have been working together over the last few weeks to put detailed plans in place to prepare the site to deliver the large scale vaccination programme.

Alison Wootton, Joint Senior Responsible Officer for the Somerset COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, says: “This is a really exciting development in our local fight against the coronavirus pandemic. We are really pleased to use the racecourse setting in addition to the thirteen GP-led community sites and two hospital hubs already in place.”

“We know that many people have been eagerly awaiting the news of any additional large scale vaccination centres and we’re confident that this large scale site will rapidly increase the number of people that can be vaccinated quickly and safely across Somerset.”

“We are very grateful for the phenomenal support of all our health and care colleagues for their enthusiasm and dedication in the roll out of our vaccination services across Somerset, and to the hundreds of volunteers who have offered their time to support the smooth running of our new vaccination centre and our GP led community sites.”

NHS letters are being sent to local residents from the priority groups who live up to 45 minutes away from the new site.

People will be invited to book their jab through the new national booking services by phone, or online. The centre will be an additional option for people to have their COVID-19 jab, but people can also choose to wait to be called by their local GP surgery if they prefer.

Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health at Somerset County Council said: “I’m thrilled Taunton Racecourse is set to start vaccinating those in priority groups from Monday. This will substantially increase the number of vaccinations we are delivering across Somerset and help protect our most vulnerable from this deadly disease.”

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in setting up and organising all our vaccination centres in such a short space of time, including the NHS, Somerset County Council staff, our District Council partners, community groups and volunteers. This really is the largest vaccination programme ever delivered in our living history.”

“We’ll continue to contact you when it is your turn to be vaccinated – and please remember to continue to abide by the ‘hands, face, space’ message, even after you’ve been vaccinated.”

The new large vaccination site will continue to offer vaccinations to the priority groups as identified by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation. It is anticipated that once fully operational the site will be able to deliver around 900 vaccinations a day.

Bob Young, Managing Director of Taunton Racecourse, added: “Taunton Racecourse is very pleased to be able to help the NHS by accommodating the vaccine centre.”

“We are all immensely grateful and full of admiration for our NHS staff and hope that the people of Taunton and surrounding areas will benefit from a vaccination jab as soon as possible.”

People should continue to wait to be contacted by the NHS, either by a letter or phone call – please do not call the race course, or turn up without an appointment. Healthcare teams are working hard to vaccinate our most vulnerable groups as quickly as possible. Please be patient and the NHS will contact you directly when it is your turn – don’t call your GP surgery or local hospital to ask about your appointment.”

People are asked to support the NHS:

Please don’t contact the NHS or visit any of our sites to ask about your vaccine, we will contact you;

When we do contact you, please attend your booked appointments;

And please continue to follow all the guidance to control the spread of the virus and save lives.

For more information on the NHS vaccination in Somerset click here.