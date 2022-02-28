A brand new leaflet featuring the history of buildings in Burnham-On-Sea has been launched this week.

Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has unveiled the latest in a series of leaflets exploring the history of the town centre.

The latest one, called ‘our heritage in brick and stone’, provides a map displaying a route around heritage buildings and also identifies several ‘lost’ buildings.

“With a few exceptions little now survives of pre-Victorian Burnham, but there are a number of handsome buildings remaining which we may easily pass by day by day without appreciating them,” said Ann Popham from the group.

Artwork has been produced for the leaflets by Laurence Hemming while text has been written by Nigel Craik. The heritage group has also thanked Burnham-On-Sea Adult School Trust for its support in producing the leaflets.

Copies are available free of charge from Burnham Tourist Information Centre on the seafront and various shops.