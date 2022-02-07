A new photographic exhibition with an environmental theme compiled by a local photographer has opened in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Nadja McDevitt from Highbridge is displaying over 20 colourful photos, video collages and haiku poetry in the Pizey Gallery upstairs at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre.

Her concern for our ecosystem is the principal theme running through the work in her first solo exhibition.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s called ‘Tales from the Tipping Point’ and is actually a collection of work over a period of time that has led me towards thinking about our situation with the environment.”

“I feel we are at a tipping point, or at a ‘balance point’ between surviving or not surviving. I always have this in my mind as an environmentalist.”

She adds: “In this exhibition, there are three different themes and stories – ‘the vanishing’, which features pictures of nature taken in a particular way to give it a feeling that it’s disappearing or where you know it’s not quite there.”

“The second is ‘the tale of the floodlands’, which is all about water landscapes. This is particularly relevant to us here locally with concerns about flooding. It’s also something that could happen to islands in the Pacific as sea levels rise and ice caps melt.”

“Thirdly, there’s a section called the ‘tale of the wasteland’ which brings people’s attention to the things that we leave in the environment.”

Her work features scenes from across the West Country including Cornwall, Devon and some locally from the Burnham area.

She adds that she has “had a lovely lovely response so far from visitors” who have appreciated her eye for “capturing the visual beauty of things, whether they are strange or otherworldly.” She adds: “The camera can do that, it doesn’t always tell the truth!”

The free-to-visit exhibition is open on weekdays from 11am-4pm until February 24th, except when the Pizey Gallery is in use. Please check with the Princess box office ahead of your visit.