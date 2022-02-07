A chain of beacons will be lit across the Burnham-On-Sea area as part of a nationwide celebration to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, it has been confirmed this week.

Celebrations to mark the 70th year of The Queen’s accession to the throne will be centred around the extended Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2nd until Sunday, June 5th.

Beacons will be lit across the country at 9:45pm on Thursday June 2nd – and the first locations that will have beacons in the Burnham area have been announced this week, including Brent Knoll and Brean Down, with more to follow in coming weeks.

There will also be a beacon in Burnham-On-Sea with the location due to be announced shortly by the Town Council.

As well as the beacons, the county’s Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Annie Maw, is encouraging Somerset’s communities to get involved. “The Queen has devoted a lifetime of service to our country and, particularly after the very difficult times over the last two years, we can make this an occasion we will all never forget,” she says.



The beacons that are part of the beacon chain in Somerset are:

Brean Down

Brent Knoll

Dunkery Beacom

Pen Hill, Wells

Rotary Club of Taunton

Burrington Parish Council

Uphill Village Society – Tower, Uphill Hill

Long Ashton Community Association – Peel Park, Long Ashton

Milton Clevedon Parish Council

St Cuthbert Parish Council

Winscombe and Sandford Jubilee Committee – Winscombe and Sandford

Glastonbury Town Council – Glastonbury Tor

Porlock Parish Council – Porlock Recreation Ground, Porlock, Minehead

Ripland Farm, West Hatch, Taunton

Mid Somerset Show – Mid Somerset Showground, Cannards Grave, Shepton Mallett

Kingston Seymour Parish Council – Crossman’s Wharf between Clevedon and Weston

Somerset Young Farmers – Godney Farm, Godney, Wells

Winford Parish Council – Felton Common

West Huntspill Parish Council – Village Common, West Huntspill

Axbridge Town Council – Mendip Hills

Middlezoy Parish Council – Windmill Hill, Middlezoy, Bridgewater

Brent Knoll Parish Council & The Royal British Legion – top of Brent Knoll

Chard Town Council – Corner of junction north east of Crowshute Link in Chard

Wellington Town Council

Barleythorpe Parish Council – Buttercross Park, Barleythorpe, Oakham

Kilve Parish Council – Kilve Beach, Kilve

Stogumber Parish Council – The Beacon Field, Stogumber, Taunton

Chewton Mendip Parish Council – Chewton Down, Chewton Mendip

Somerton Town Council – Somerton Sports Club, Somerton

Churchstanton Parish Council, Taunton

Chard Town Council – Crowshute Link & Mitchell Gardens, Chard

Pear Ash Farm, Pen Selwood, Wincanton

North Perrott Parish Council – Perrott Park, North Perrott, Crewkerne

North Curry Parish Council – North Curry

South Somerset District Council – Ham Hill Country Park, Stoke sub Hamdon

Trull Parish Council – Trull George V Playing Field, Trull

Haywood Village Platinum Jubilee Planning Group – Centre of Haywood Village, Weston

Abbas and Templecombe Parish Council – Recreation Ground, Abbas and Templecombe

Mrs Maw adds: “I know that preparations are already well underway in some parts of the county, but it would be wonderful if we could all come together to mark this historic occasion. Everyone who is planning or organising a beacon ceremony, please register it at www.platinumjubileesomerset.org.uk.”

The Queen will attend official events including the Trooping of the Colour, a service in St Paul’s Cathedral, and a Buckingham Palace concert on June 4th, plus a pageant outside the palace on June 5th that is set to include a Royal-themed carnival float from Somerset.