Kings of Wessex U16 Girls hockey team are celebrating after winning the 2022 Somerset County Hockey Championships.

The delighted team defeated Sexeys of Bruton 4-1 in a tough, spirited final in Bridgwater.

Kings of Wessex were prepared though as during the week the hockey team underwent a series of extra training sessions.

“The team’s usual keeper was unable to play and after a lunchtime of selection, Sophie from year 9 accepted the challenge to represent the year 11 squad in goal,” says a spokesperson.

“Kings won the toss and captain, Phoebe made a tactical decision to choose ends and shoot away from the sun. The first half was tense and for the opening ten minutes the deadlock remained unbroken however this was ended from a top goal.”

This filled the Kings of Wessex team with confidence and they went on to score three more goals before half time, from Millie, Phil and Mary respectively.

In the second half, Sexeys came out firing and quickly scored to shake the game up a bit. However, the Kings team stayed strong and Sophie continued to deflect the few shots from Sexeys.

The Kings of Wessex girls had done enough to win and were crowned Somerset County Champions.

Pictured: Squad: Mary F, Phil G, Trinity C, Phoebe A, Millie S, La M, Maya BM, Annabelle S, Sky G, Sophie W, Bliss D, Sophie W, Winnie W