A clean-up operation is underway this week after a big blaze at a hotel site in West Huntspill.

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to the Laburnum House Hotel in Sloway Lane, West Huntspill at 5pm on Saturday (May 28th) when thick smoke was seen, prompting over 20 calls to the fire service.

A fire service spokesman says the blaze had started accidentally on a boat being repaired due to a fuel spill. The fire then quickly spread to a nearby building.

The hotel’s Steve Cox told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were doing repair work on the boat when a single spark caused the petrol cans to explode – the fire quickly spread and our hearts sank when the flames jumped to the nearby lodge building.”

“The fire was contained by the fire crews, whom we cannot thank enough, but half of the lodge building was completely gutted.”

He adds that the residential lodge was partly gutted, but that the remainder of the hotel remains open.

“We are so relieved that no-one was hurt – that’s the main thing,” he adds.

He says that several of the fire crews had been diverted on their way to a Torquay superyacht blaze and that this may have resulted in a fast response time, saving other buildings.

Crews from Burnham, Taunton, Bridgwater, Street, Yeovil, Cheddar, Martock, Somerton and Wells were sent to the scene.

“Our Fire Control received 23 calls reporting the fire,” said a fire service spokesman.

“Three appliances and an Aerial Ladder Platform were immediately sent and a further two fire appliances were added to the response due to the number of calls and the large amount of smoke.”

“Once in attendance, crews requested a water carrier to support with water supplies at the incident.”

“At 5:40pm, crews requested a further three appliances to ‘Make Pumps 8’ in total.”

“One 20ft boat was found to be well alight and the fire had spread to an adjoining premises measuring 20m x 8m.”

“A fuel tank had ruptured on a boat with 30 litres of fuel spilt, which was treated with CAFS (foam).”

“3 x 45kg cylinders were removed along with two 19kg cylinders from the boat yard. Four Breathing Apparatus wearers used 3 jets, including 2 hose reel jets, were used plus a portable pump to use water from a rhyne.”

“Western Power Distribution were requested to assist with the isolation of the electricity supply. Police were also in attendance.”

“At 6:42pm, crews started to remove the roof tiles to prevent escalation of the fire. By 7:39pm the incident was scaled back to three appliances.”

“At 8:24pm, the fire was now extinguished. The fire had spread from a boat being repaired to an adjacent building, causing 50% damage from fire and heat, with the rest of the building suffering light smoke damage.”

“Crews used seven breathing apparatus in total: 4 main jets, 1 CAFS (foam) jet, and 2 Light Portable Pumps from open water and a hydrant.”

“A triple extension ladder was also used along with four thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

The fire service spokesman added that a boy in a nearby caravan had been helped to safety by a person at the site before crews arrived. Fortunately, no-one was injured.