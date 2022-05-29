Dozens of vintage and classic vehicles will go on display along Burnham-On-Sea High Street and Victoria Street during a special event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Saturday June 4th.

Over 50 unique vehicles from across the seven decades of The Queen’s reign will go on display, many decorated with patriotic flags.

The free event will run from 10am-4pm and is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club.

“Along with locally-owned vintage cars and commercials, there will also be steam rollers, statics and some really special vehicles,” says a spokesman.

“There will also be an opportunity to see one of the famous original vehicles that appeared in the classic TV show Only Fools and Horses.”

“There will also be live entertainment in the town centre during the day with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to explore our town centre shops.”

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for this very special event to mark the Jubilee.”

Roads will be closed during the day from 7am to allow safe arrival and viewing of the vehicles. Shops will be open as normal.

It is part of the line-up of Jubilee events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Contact Rob on 07919 351867 to enquire whether your vehicle can join the event.