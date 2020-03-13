A new residents parking scheme looks set to be introduced along part of Burnham-On-Sea’s Esplanade.

A group of residents has called on Somerset County Council to introduce permit parking along the South Esplanade, where spaces are often at a premium during the tourist season.

Under the proposals, there will be shared use Permit Parking from Monday to Sunday 9am-6pm.

Existing pay and display spaces will remain, providing a maximum of four hours parking.

“Following consultation with residents of Quantock Court, it is proposed to amend the current pay and display area to a shared arrangement of pay and display and permits parking,” said a council spokesman.

“The new permit parking will improve congestion and reduce traffic from residents’ vehicles moving to comply with the current 4-hour limit.”

Permits will cost £60/year and £100 for a second permit. Annual visitor permits will cost £60.

Somerset County Council is inviting feedback on the proposals until March 26 via email at trafficmanagement@somerset.gov.uk.