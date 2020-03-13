Thousands of residents have signed a petition in a bid to save Burnham-On-Sea Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit from possible closure.

The Friends of Burnham Hospital launched the online petition last month, called ‘keep urgent and minor injury treatment in Burnham-On-Sea’ which has been signed by over 4,000 residents.

Friends Chairman Bernard Spilsbury told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are now approaching the last days for people to sign our petition to help keep a Minor Injuries Unit or Urgent Treatment Centre at Burnham Hospital.”

“At the time of writing, we have over 4,000 signatures but that means there are still many people in this area who have not seen or heard about it.”

“Besides being able to vote online here we have paper versions of the petition at several sites across the area.”

These include Berrow, Burnham and Highbridge Surgeries, Burnham and Highbridge Community Centres, Berrow and Highbridge Co-Ops, Sopha in Highbridge, Burnham Library, Hospital MIU, Mr Beans Cafe, Hurleys Newsagents on the High Street, The Ritz and the Victoria Hotel, Vine Cottage and Hair Fashions in Burnham as well as the Boat House Cafe in Highbridge and the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill.

He adds: “Please will you help us reach at least 5,000 signatures. If you have already voted, thank you but please tell all your friends and all the members of the clubs that you go to.”

“If you have not already voted, pause for a moment and think what Burnham would be like if the treatment facility in Burnham Hospital was withdrawn.”