Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Feb 18, 2026
New silent reading group to launch in Burnham-On-Sea this month

A new community group offering residents a peaceful way to enjoy books together is set to launch in Burnham‑On‑Sea later this month.

The first meeting of the Burnham‑On‑Sea Silent Reading Group will take place at The Waffle Hub Community Café at The Methodist Church in College Street on Thursday 26th February at 10.30am.

The group is being set up by local volunteer Ash Jones, who says silent reading groups are becoming increasingly popular around the world.

“Silent reading groups are a growing trend worldwide,” said Ash. “If you enjoy the pleasure of reading alongside others, but without the pressure that often comes with a traditional book club, this may be just the thing for you. There is no commitment, no pressure, and no expectation — it’s simply about sitting and reading quietly together in a comfortable, cosy space.”

Unlike a traditional book club, there are no set titles and no preparation required. Attendees simply bring something they want to read and enjoy the calm company of others.

Ash added: “Many people value the presence of others but find the demands of socialising challenging. A silent reading group offers a gentle alternative — people come together not to talk, but to read. Each person is in their own world, yet companionably so. No phones, no chatter, just the calm presence of others and the turning of pages.”

Anyone interested is warmly invited to attend the first session. The group will then meet on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Long-time readers of Burnham-On-Sea.com will remember Ash Jones helped to launch a Burnham-On-Sea seafront chat banch in 2019 and the idea spread globally.

