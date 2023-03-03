A new community speedwatch scheme has this week launched in Brent Knoll following residents’ concerns about motorists speeding through the village.

The neighbourhood policing team are working with the community to help address the danger that speeding can pose to road users and pedestrians.

New signs have been installed by Police in Brent Knoll to inform motorists of the scheme and an officer was in the village on two days this week using a speed gun, as pictured here.

A Sedgemoor and Hinkley Point Neighbourhood Policing spokesperson says: “PC Tracey Jones spent yesterday morning and this morning in Brent Knoll.”

“Brent Knoll will be starting a community speedwatch this week to tackle the speeding issues in the village.”

“This is something we are working with communities to address. Please be aware of your speed, it saves lives.”

Community speedwatch schemes intend to make speeding motorists aware of the impact their actions have.

Vehicles observed speeding by residents in the scheme will be sent a warning letter along with advice to help change their driving behaviour.

Further action can be taken by the police against persistent and high-end speed offenders as well as targeting problem areas.