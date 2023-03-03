The family of a 17-year-old who went missing in September have this week thanked all those who did their best to bring him home.
Freddy Perham went missing from his home in the Stolford area of Somerset on 20th September 2022.
As reported here, more than 100 police officers as well and multiple search and rescue crews were deployed to try and find him. They included Burnham Coastguard, the RNLI, Burnham’s BARB Search and Rescue, Exmoor Search and Rescue, Avon and Somerset Search & Rescue, and the Search and Rescue Dog Association.
His body was found on 30th January by a member of the public close to Stolford Beach.
In a statement on Thursday, Freddy’s family paid tribute to him as “a wonderful boy”.
“There are no words to describe the overwhelming grief we have as a family at the loss of Freddy,” they said.
“The five months that Freddy was missing were torturous, not knowing where he was, or whether he was alive.
“Whilst the news of his death is devastating, now that he’s been found and returned to our family we can lay Freddy to rest and grieve.”
The statement continued: “His carefree and infectious spirit was loved and cherished by all his family and friends and knowing we will never experience that again leaves us with a huge hole that can never be filled. We hope that he is now at peace.
“Freddy our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, you will be terribly missed.”
The Perham family thanked all those involved in the search, and those who had supported them “in our darkest time”.
“To the police, we thank you for your relentless efforts to find Freddy. The care you have shown us will not be forgotten,” they said.
“We know the police were supported by many other specialist search agencies and volunteers and we say thank you to you as well for giving so much of yourselves to us.”
The family added: “To our friends, our community and all the people we have never met that offered us their prayers, their support and their time, we are grateful to you and be in no doubt that your care and compassion was felt daily.”
An inquest into Freddy’s death is due to take place in November at Somerset Coroner’s Court in Taunton.