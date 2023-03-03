A Highbridge painting and decorating business has given a Burnham-On-Sea care home a boost with the donation of art-making materials.

Frith House care home in Burnham recently issued an appeal for spare art materials as it plans to start a new art club for its residents.

Alan Miller, who runs AMPS Property Services, got in contact to say he’d like to support the care home – and this week, he make a special visit to hand over the materials, which include easels and art making items.

Alan said: “I recently lost a relative after a period of illness so when I heard about the need herre, I wanted to help them and get involved. Frith is a wonderful care home.”

Frith House’s Luisa Crosby said: “Our thanks go to Alan for this kind donation which will enable the new art club to start here. Art is a great way for the residents to relax and inspire their creativity.”