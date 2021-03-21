Proposals for a new Costa Coffee drive-through and Subway cafe in Highbridge have been approved by Sedgemoor District Council.

The plans for the site on the Isleport Business Park in Bennett Road, Highbridge, next to the Aldi store, were granted approval by the council on March 18th.

The land was first granted permission for the placement of a hot food takeaway and a cafe or restaurant in 2017, but this new application has confirmed the details of the application and proposed outlets.

The ‘reserved matters application’ covers the proposed access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the fast food take away and coffee shop at the site south of the Aldi supermarket and south-west of the Travelodge hotel, pictured below.

There will be outdoor seating areas for customers and 29 new parking spaces serving the units, as well as four disabled parking spaces and four bike stands.

The planning statement for the detailed proposals say: “The surrounding area is primarily commercial in character, comprising mostly of retail and business units. The development around the immediate area is relatively new, having been constructed in the last few years.”

“All the roads that bound the site are designed for vehicle access and this development will improve pedestrian mobility through the site and wider area. The proposed design is attractive, easily identifiable, provides access for all with disabled car parking; wide internal circulation space and toilets.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Councillors have recently given their support to the plans.

Burnham-On-Sea councillor Nick Tolley said: “We have known an application has been on the cards here for some time. In my opinion it is long overdue and needs to be done – we have a Travelodge, Aldi and an area of waste ground which can be turned into a very welcome addition to a growing area of employment and industry.”

Another local councillor, Cllr Andy Brewer, added: “There are a lot of benefits to the area in getting this development done. I think it will be part of the further expansion of Isleport.”