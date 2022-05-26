A new tree has been unveiled in Burnham-On-Sea this week to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A Jubilee celebration was held at Burnham Infants School on Thursdaty (May 26th) when members of Burnham in Bloom visited to help the school plant the tree in their school field, as pictured here.

Headteacher Carly Hatch says: “We’ve all spent the week finding out about The Queen’s life – designing her outfits, drawing and collage portraits, planning Jubilee picnics, making crowns, flags and bunting and listening to stories about her.”

“On Thursday we had indoor picnics together and then sang songs from each decade of her reign and were joined by Octopus nursery as our guests.” The children also joined a ‘Jump for Jubilee’, a sponsored bounce, to raise money for new books.