New warning signs are being installed on Burnham-On-Sea jetty to try and reduce the amount of broken glass left there.

Sedgemoor District Council Claire Faun says: “A group of people at Burnham-On-Sea are currently putting visitors, residents, children and dogs in danger by smashing empty bottles on the rocks near to the jetty in Burnham.”

“It’s quite a clean-up job for the beach wardens and clean surroundings staff to make sure that people can enjoy the beach. Notices are being put up but please act responsibly and don’t put others in danger.”

The new signs, pictured below, state simply: “Please do not leave empty bottles or glasses on the beach or jetty. Please dispose of them responsibly.”