Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove held a successful family event in the sunshine on Saturday (July 9th).

The event at the seafront gardens saw a couple of fun-packed hours held with free entertainment laid on by Sedgemoor District Council.

“There was something for all ages, including a cake stall, a raffle, a balloon modeller, a brass band, and a teddy bear hunt with prizes,” said organiser Lizzie Bull.

The Friends of Marine Cove Gardens were also on hand to plant some of the flower beds with summer plants during the day.