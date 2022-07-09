A farm near the village of Mark is holding a fundraising event for Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue today (Sunday, July 10th).

A ‘Cars, Bikes and Coffee’ event is being held at Splott Farm between Mark and Blackford on the B3139 (post code BS28 4PD).

Owners of motorcycles, prestige, classic, and imported cars, plus campers and quirky vehicles are being encouraged to bring their vehicles along and enjoy likeminded company with great coffee.

An organiser says: “We’re inviting all car, bike and classic vehicle enthusiasts from the local area and beyond to arrive from 10am onwards.”