A recent survey showed that local Somerset food and drink businesses are facing a number of challenges – from concerns about food regulations and labelling to issues with training and supply chains.

This has prompted Sedgemoor District Council and Somerset West and Taunton Council, with the Heart of the South-West Growth Hub, South West Trading Standards and the Food Works, to organise a series of workshops specifically designed for businesses in the food and drink sector.

At the very successful event held on July 5th, where over 20 local businesses attended, a new grant fund was announced.

Available to any food and drink business in either Sedgemoor or Somerset West and Taunton council areas, the bespoke support programme is designed to assist local businesses operating in the sector.

The councils have partnered up with experts in the area to deliver specific business support to address issues identified by the sector. The support that is available, varies from expert advice, and free training, to small financial assistance.

To benefit from the programme interested businesses must:

Join “Thrive” – free business support delivered by the Heart of the South West Growth Hub, and complete at least one full session via here.

Either attend one of the expert workshops throughout Summer and Autumn 2022 or claim up to 2 hours of free expert advice from Trading Standards

From December, apply to their respective council for a grant of up to £2,500 to improve their business.

For more information, click here.