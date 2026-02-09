New weather warning issued for heavy rain in Burnham-On-Sea area today

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set for more heavy rain today (Monday February 9th), with the Met Office warning of further heavy showers and the risk of surface flooding on low‑lying land.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for much of the south west from mid-day until midnight.

“Bands of rain and heavy showers will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Monday afternoon and evening. 10-15 mm of rain is likely fairly widely with 20-30 mm in some places exposed to the strong south to southeasterly winds,” says a spokesperson.

Parts of the south west have seen rainfall on every day of 2026 so far in a very wet start to the year.

After an unsettled week of wet weather this week with bands of heavy rain and showers, between 12th and 21st February there may be colder conditions, offering a brief respite from the persistent wet weather.

