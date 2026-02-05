New weather warning issued for heavy rain in Burnham-On-Sea area today

A new yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued today (Thursday February 5th) for Somerset — including the Burnham-On-Sea area — with forecasters warning of possible transport disruption and further flooding.

The Met Office warning is in place from 5am today until midnight, with another spell of rain expected to sweep across the region.

A spokesperson says: “Rain arriving from the south will turn heavy and persistent in places for a time during Thursday morning. Then following a brief respite for many, albeit with some heavy showers around, a further area of organised and at times heavy rain is likely to once again arrive from the south, affecting the same area.”

“10-20mm of rain is likely to have fallen fairly widely by the end of Thursday, with a few spots seeing in excess of 30mm. Given the widely saturated ground conditions, some low impact surface water flooding is probable, with difficult driving conditions from spray, flowing water or flooded roads in particular.”

Also see: Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast