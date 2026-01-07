New Met Office weather warning issued for area as Storm Goretti approaches

A new yellow weather warning has been issued for Somerset, including parts of the Burnham-On-Sea area, as a storm is set to arrive this week.

Storm Goretti is moving towards the UK, bringing the potential for high winds, possible snow and disruption.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings from Thursday January 8th to Friday January 9th, covering parts of Somerset and parts of the Burnham-On-Sea area.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “A deep area of low pressure will move across the south of the UK during Thursday and into Friday bringing a mixture of rain, snow and strong winds.”

Snow could form when the storm pulls in cold air from the continent, adds the Met Office. The storm will then clear eastwards during Friday.

The system has been named Storm Goretti by Meteo France due to strong winds expected over northern France.

Bunham-On-Sea weather forecast