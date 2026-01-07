5.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 08, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew Met Office weather warning issued for area as Storm Goretti approaches
News

New Met Office weather warning issued for area as Storm Goretti approaches

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

A new yellow weather warning has been issued for Somerset, including parts of the Burnham-On-Sea area, as a storm is set to arrive this week.

Storm Goretti is moving towards the UK, bringing the potential for high winds, possible snow and disruption.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings from Thursday January 8th to Friday January 9th, covering parts of Somerset and parts of the Burnham-On-Sea area.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “A deep area of low pressure will move across the south of the UK during Thursday and into Friday bringing a mixture of rain, snow and strong winds.”

Snow could form when the storm pulls in cold air from the continent, adds the Met Office.  The storm will then clear eastwards during Friday.

The system has been named Storm Goretti by Meteo France due to strong winds expected over northern France.

Bunham-On-Sea weather forecast

Previous article
Burnham’s ‘Baby Bee Crafty’ shop unveils fresh look with new workshops and clubs
Next article
Voodoo Room Set To Bring Hendrix, Clapton & Cream Tribute Night To Burnham-On-Sea

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
moderate rain
5.6 ° C
6.4 °
5.5 °
94 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com