NHS urges South West patients to keep using services during doctors’ strike

The NHS in the South West is urging patients to continue seeking care as normal during this week’s strike by resident doctors, which begins today, Wednesday, December 17th, and runs until 7am on Monday, December 22nd.

Health leaders say plans are in place to keep services running at near-normal levels and minimise disruption for patients, despite the industrial action coinciding with a sharp rise in flu admissions across the region.

Dr Emma Redfern, NHS England’s Deputy Regional Medical Director for the South West, said the strike will be particularly challenging during the busy winter period but stressed that patients should not be deterred from accessing care.

“We all know that industrial action comes at a very real cost to patients and to the rest of the workforce who provide cover. It will be particularly difficult this time, when we have seen a sharp rise in flu admissions and as we head into winter.”

“But none of that should put anybody off seeking the care they need. Please continue to use the NHS as normal, especially in emergency or life-threatening cases. If any appointments are cancelled, we’ll let you know.”

Patients are being advised to dial 999 in an emergency and to use NHS 111, GP services or pharmacies for less urgent needs. They should attend planned appointments unless contacted to reschedule.

With Christmas approaching, the NHS is also reminding people to stock up on prescription medicines in advance to avoid running out over the bank holidays. Prescriptions can be ordered through the NHS App or by contacting GP practices directly.

The strike is part of ongoing national industrial action by resident doctors. Full advice for patients during the strike is available on the NHS England website here.