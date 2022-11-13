A competition is underway to find a well-known community person to switch on Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights this month.

The town centre’s lights will be switched on during a day of festive entertainment on Saturday November 26th, as announced here.

The ‘winter warmer’ event will be run by both Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Sedgemoor District Council, Seed and other groups.

This year’s Christmas lights will be switched at 6pm by a member of the local community chosen by residents.

To nominate a local person who you feel deserves the honour of switching on the lights, please send the name of the local person and why you are nominating them in no more than 100 words by email to xmas@burnhamonseachamber.org with the email title ‘Burnham Christmas Lights Nominee’ before the deadline of 6pm on Tuesday November 15th.

Please note the person must be available on Saturday November 26th at 6pm and be willing to switch on the lights in front of the large crowd at the event! The person will be selected by the organisers and announced in the run-up to the big day.