Sedgemoor District Council has this week said that normal car parking charges will resume in Burnham-On-Sea from Monday 15th June 2020.

Local councils had suspended car parking charges in their Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge car parks since late March amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The councils redeployed their parking enforcement officers to support community work, such as helping vulnerable people.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sedgemoor District Council suspended car parking charges for everyone at SDC owned carparks.”

“Key workers and NHS staff were given exemption by the Government and SDC felt that many people, community groups and organisations are also playing a key part in the national effort, so we extended free parking to all.”

“Season ticket holders will be given a corresponding extension at the end of the free parking period.”