Royal Mail has announced that Saturday deliveries of standard and large letters are set to restart.

In April, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that the company had informed customers they would be suspending deliveries of standard letters and large letters on Saturdays from May 2nd.

However, deliveries of special delivery, signed-for, tracked and inbound international priority items along with all parcel sized items continued.

At the time, a spokesperson from Royal Mail said: “Our postmen and postwomen are working very hard across the UK in challenging conditions. As we said at the start of the Coronavirus crisis, there will be some disruption to services.”

“Relevant factors include high levels of Coronavirus-related absences and necessary social distancing measures. We understand the importance of the postal service in keeping the UK connected at this time.”

“We have also listened to our hard-working colleagues who have asked us to ease the additional burden on them if possible.”

Customers wishing to post both letters and parcels were informed they could continue to do so as usual on a Saturday. Royal Mail also continued their Saturday collections from businesses, post offices and post boxes as normal.

Royal Mail has announced this week that the delivery of standard and large letters will resume on Saturdays from June 13.