Work has started this week on £155,000 of urgent roof repairs to East Brent’s St Mary’s Church.

The medieval church in Church Rd, East Brent, will be open this Saturday (July 31st) from 10.30am to 3pm with a range of activities planned to mark the milestone.

Historic St Mary’s was built in the 15th century and is a Grade I listed building. The interior is dominated by an extremely rare, ribbed plaster ceiling to nave dated 1637.

Revd Kevin Wright, Rector, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Due to the rapidly declining condition of the roof, the building continues to deteriorate. The leaking roof enables water to pour inside, causing significant damage to the extraordinary ceiling. This repair requires urgent attention as the plaster ceiling is at risk of collapsing.”

“Thanks to a critical grant of £50,000 from Viridor Credits through the Landfill Communities Fund, the community of East Brent are delighted phase one of the urgent roof repairs has commenced this week.”

“Other supporters include the Nuttall Trust, Somerset Churches Trust and local private donations. The total project will cost approximately £155,000 exclusive of VAT and with the communities’ help, it is hoped that the further phases of repair will commence later this year.”

“The parish have developed a vision for the church building and are committed to serving at the heart of their community.”

However, St. Mary’s will not be able to achieve its ambitions without support to urgently address the ever-growing immediate roof repairs, which is putting this exceptional church at risk. The parish plans to establish a Supporters’ Group, who will have a keen interest in historic building conservation and support with fundraising.

The Rector adds: “I believe St Mary’s Church is an important symbol of the faith that has been in East Brent for almost a thousand years and an asset to the community. I do not want to see it closed, and I appeal for your help in securing its future and developing it as a community resource.”

In addition to being a focus for local worship the church provides a free local visitor attraction, offering an opportunity for the community to be outdoors in their local area, walking, cycling, important for mental health and reduce feelings of anxiety and isolation, particularly at this time due to the pandemic.

Emma Brown, Church Buildings Adviser, Diocese Bath & Wells, adds: “The Diocese is delighted to hear this good news and that the church will be saved and expertly conserved. Thanks to the parish and local volunteers for their dedication and hard work in caring for this magnificent building.”

Saturday’s open day will offer guided tours, tower tours, children’s crafts including make your own medieval mask, music, bell ringing, churchyard wildlife trails, games and refreshments.