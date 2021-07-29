The team who run Sedgemoor District Council’s Lifeline support service for elderly and vulnerable residents say two elderly customers have been targeted in a phone scam.

It has prompted the group to issue a warning this week for elderly people to be extra vigilant.

“One 89-year old customer received a telephone call to say if she wanted to keep her Lifeline service she would need to reset her direct debit up again or else the service would be disconnected,” says a spokeswoman.

“The customer became a bit flustered and gave the caller her bank details and £98 was quickly taken from her account. Luckily, family members quickly contacted the bank and got her money back.”

“A 97-year old customer also received the same call, but she hung up, she then did a test to make sure the equipment was working and to check she was still on the system and called us to make sure that her equipment was still working.”

“Our advice is that we would never call to say the system is being disconnected. Never give out personal or financial information.”

“Just one call to our 24/7 friendly Lifeline staff on 01278 435776 will put your mind at rest.”

The service provides a 24-hour monitoring and support service for elderly residents.