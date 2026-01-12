10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 12, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsWork starts today on replacing 30-year-old traffic lights on Burnham’s Love Lane
News

Work starts today on replacing 30-year-old traffic lights on Burnham’s Love Lane

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Council is set to replace ageing traffic signals on Love Lane in Burnham-On-Sea in a project starting today (Monday January 12th).

A set of traffic lights serving the pedestrian entrance to Tesco need renewing as they are more than 30 years old and near the end of their working life, says the council.

The work, which is part of a county-wide initiative to replace traffic signals, will start on Monday 12th January and finish next month.

Temporary lights will be in place during the work. There is likely to be congestion at peak times and people are advised to plan ahead.

Towards the end of the work, an evening or overnight road closure will be needed to carry out resurfacing and this will be advertised well in advance.

The work involves significant excavation as all the old ducting and wiring as well as the traffic light heads must be removed from the ground and replaced.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, Councillor Richard Wilkins, said: “This is about replacing end of life equipment and ensuring the signals are fit for purpose for the next 30 years.”

“We are aware there will be disruption at peak traffic times. The team will be working hard to minimise this.”

Evening closures are scheduled during the work period.

Previous article
Plans submitted to turn former Wedmore church into new Dentistry & Health centre
Next article
Somerset MPs to meet Minister over “disappointing” funding settlement for county council

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.3 ° C
12.1 °
10 °
92 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
5 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com