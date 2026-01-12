Plans submitted to turn former Wedmore church into new dentistry and health centre

A planning application has been submitted to Somerset Council that would see a former Methodist church in Wedmore transformed into a new Dentistry & Health centre.

The Wedmore Foundation for Dentistry & Health has lodged both a full planning application and a Listed Building Consent request for the change of use and “sensitive adaptation” of the Grade II listed former Methodist Church on Sand Road.

The building, which sits within the Wedmore Conservation Area, has been vacant for several years and is now showing signs of disrepair. The Foundation says its proposals are guided by a conservation‑led approach that places the historic character of the church at the heart of all design decisions.

According to the group’s Design, Access & Heritage Statement, the project aims to retain and celebrate the building’s key architectural features — including its decorative plaster ceiling, gallery structure, stained‑glass windows and traditional stone façade — while adapting the interior for modern healthcare use.

A key principle of the scheme is that the footprint of the church will not be extended. All new accommodation will sit within the existing envelope using lightweight, reversible construction so that the historic fabric remains clearly legible. The main church hall will remain open and spacious, with clinical rooms located in the lower‑significance Old School Room.

The proposals also include roof repairs, reinstatement of Welsh slate tiles, structural strengthening, and ecological enhancements such as bat‑access slates. A new accessible ramp would be added at the entrance, and the existing car park would be upgraded to provide 13 spaces with permeable surfacing.

The Foundation says the conversion would allow the building to serve the community once again by providing specialist dental care supported by a private GP service — meeting needs currently unmet in the village. Outside clinical hours, the main hall could also host small community‑focused activities such as educational or wellbeing sessions.

The application states that the project would create new local employment and secure the long‑term future of a vulnerable heritage asset while avoiding the carbon impact of new construction.

Somerset Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks. The plans have application number 50/25/00108 and commens are welcomed until 6th February, 2026.