Burnham-On-Sea MP speaks out in Parliament against plans to limit jury trials

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has criticised Government proposals to restrict the right to trial by jury, warning the plans risk undermining a fundamental part of England’s criminal justice system.

Speaking during a Parliamentary debate on the issue, Ashley said he does not support proposals that would remove jury trials for cases likely to result in prison sentences of three years or less.

He told MPs that trial by jury is an “ancient right” and central to a fair justice system, adding that removing it would represent a significant shift in the balance of power between the state and the individual.

He also raised concerns that, when combined with proposals for digital ID, the measures point towards what he described as an increasingly authoritarian approach.

While acknowledging the serious backlog in the Crown Courts, Sir Ashley questioned why jury trials were being blamed for delays, saying there is no clear evidence that removing them would reduce waiting times. He called on the Lord Chancellor to publish any evidence supporting the policy.

Ashley also highlighted Government figures showing that the Ministry of Justice has the highest sickness absence rate across Whitehall, averaging 10.7 days per staff member—over 30% higher than the civil service average. He argued that improving staffing levels and efficiency within the courts would free up tens of thousands of working days and help reduce delays without weakening the right to a fair trial.

After the debate, he told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I do not agree that the Government should curtail our rights to trial by jury. Trial by jury is an ancient right in England and the foundation of a fair criminal justice system. There is a crisis within the criminal justice system, but it was not caused by jury trials, and it will not be fixed by removing them.”

Ashley confirmed he will vote against the proposals and will continue to push for reforms aimed at improving court capacity and efficiency while protecting fundamental rights.