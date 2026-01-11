3.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 11, 2026
Two Burnham-On-Sea seafront shops close as owners retire

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Seafront shops in Burnham-On-Sea

Two shops on Burnham-On-Sea seafront have closed as their owners have announced their retirement.

Husband and wife Harry and Shirley Bird had been running HazzaVapes and Shirley’s Sparkles on the North Esplanade near to Sunspot Amusements for the pasty two years.

Shirley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After a period of poor health, we have decided to close the shops and retire. Our thanks go all our customers for their support over the last few years.”

Shirley’s Sparkles sold custom jewellery items and fancy dress while HazzaVapes provided beach goods and vaping supplies.

