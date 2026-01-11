Burnham-On-Sea bingo players raise £1,500 for Weston Hospicecare

Regulars at a Burnham‑On‑Sea hotel have raised an impressive £1,500 for Weston Hospicecare through their monthly bingo sessions.

The popular games take place on the first Thursday of each month at the Victoria Hotel in Victoria Street, attracting a loyal group of players who come together for fun while supporting a great cause.

This month, the group presented a bumper cheque for £1,500 to the charity, which provides vital care and support to people with life‑limiting illnesses across the Burnham area.

Organisers say the fundraising will continue throughout the year as the sessions remain well‑attended and warmly supported by the local community.

A spokeswoman for Weston Hospicecare thanked the group and the hotel for their “greatly appreciated support”.